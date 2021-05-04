Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB opened at $165.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

