Usca Ria LLC Trims Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.13% of Forestar Group worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forestar Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 271,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

