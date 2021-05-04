Validity (VAL) Trading 132.3% Higher This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $7.96 or 0.00014683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and $314,781.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 132.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $814.39 or 0.01501980 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,295,977 coins and its circulating supply is 4,292,503 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars.

