Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

VVV opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

