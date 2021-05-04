Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

VVV opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit