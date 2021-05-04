VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FLOT)

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 2nd.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT)

Comments


