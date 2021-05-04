VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Get VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.