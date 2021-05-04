VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit