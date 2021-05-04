VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 5,968 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 224,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,458. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit