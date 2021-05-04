VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 5,968 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 224,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,458. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

