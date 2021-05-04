Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $313.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $166.34 and a 12-month high of $316.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.92.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

