Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $154.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

