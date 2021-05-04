Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.50. 30,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

