Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.01. 4,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

