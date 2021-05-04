Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VSS opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

