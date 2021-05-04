Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000.

VUG stock opened at $273.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

