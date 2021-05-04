Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 85,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.