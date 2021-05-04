Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 45.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

