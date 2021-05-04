Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.74. 91,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.