Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,215,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $172.80. 6,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,125. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $175.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

