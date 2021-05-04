Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 869,856 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

