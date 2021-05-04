Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $29.21 or 0.00053280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $117,751.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00065704 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,280.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.22 or 0.03857807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00266839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.46 or 0.01162621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00735893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,053.53 or 1.00408374 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

