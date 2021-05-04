Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Veeco Instruments updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.170-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.35 EPS.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 449,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

