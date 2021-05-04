Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.15

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $196,316.97 and $26.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,739.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.50 or 0.06226776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00576368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $983.05 or 0.01795874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00119072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.00727593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.87 or 0.00622718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.43 or 0.00453844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,523 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,851 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

