Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $510.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

