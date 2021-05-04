Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 22,366 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

