Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -104.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

