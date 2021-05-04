Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,164,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 301,642 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.