Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 576 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

