Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,325,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.