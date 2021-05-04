Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.52. 634,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,925. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

