Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

