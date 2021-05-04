VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

CDC stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

