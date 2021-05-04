Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,964. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

