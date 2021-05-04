Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.25 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $488.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

