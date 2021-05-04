Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,204. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

