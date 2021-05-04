Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NCV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 406,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,531,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 224,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

