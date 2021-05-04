VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.39.
VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:VMW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.78. 68,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.06. VMware has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
