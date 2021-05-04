VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.39.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in VMware by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after buying an additional 249,259 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.78. 68,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $143.06. VMware has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

