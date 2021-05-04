Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.