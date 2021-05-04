Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €83.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €83.70 ($98.47) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

Shares of VNA opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.36. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

