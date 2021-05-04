Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.