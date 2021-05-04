Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €56.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €44.10 ($51.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.58 million and a PE ratio of 45.05. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.18 and a 200-day moving average of €40.35.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

