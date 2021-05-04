VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 million. On average, analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,787. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

