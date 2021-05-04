W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) versus Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Head-To-Head Review

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. W. P. Carey pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44% Columbia Property Trust -1.64% -0.19% -0.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. P. Carey and Columbia Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 10.79 $305.24 million $5.00 15.16 Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 7.05 $9.20 million $1.50 11.82

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for W. P. Carey and Columbia Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 1 0 3 0 2.50 Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

W. P. Carey currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.77%. Given W. P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Columbia Property Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

