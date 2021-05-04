W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $462.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $462.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NYSE GWW opened at $443.88 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.27 and a 52-week high of $452.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.65 and a 200-day moving average of $394.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

