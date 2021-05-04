Waifu Token (WAIF) Trading Up 22% This Week

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $4.83 million and $154,402.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00265618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.02 or 0.01180556 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00728484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,299.84 or 1.00789260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

