Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,505. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.