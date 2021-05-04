WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $304.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

