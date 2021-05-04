WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $56,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock valued at $501,146,451 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

