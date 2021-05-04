WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.40 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

