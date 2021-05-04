WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,207 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.13.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $479.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.12 and its 200 day moving average is $416.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

