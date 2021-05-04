WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

OLED stock opened at $222.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.22. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

