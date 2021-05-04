Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $147.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waste Management traded as high as $140.71 and last traded at $140.55, with a volume of 2371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.34.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

